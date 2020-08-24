Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BioNano Genomics (BNGO – Research Report) and Moderna (MRNA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to BioNano Genomics, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.60, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 50.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

BioNano Genomics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.47, which is an 116.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 17, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Moderna (MRNA)

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Moderna, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.5% and a 67.7% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Moderna with a $93.23 average price target, implying a 38.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $134.00 price target.

