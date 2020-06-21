June 21, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) and Kalytera Therapeutics (Other OTC: KALTF)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRNResearch Report) and Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical on June 17. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $124.12, close to its 52-week high of $124.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 57.4% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a $121.27 average price target, a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)

In a report issued on June 16, Douglas Loe from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Kalytera Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.02, close to its 52-week low of $0.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 45.5% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, IntelGenx Technologies, and Cipher Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on Kalytera Therapeutics is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
