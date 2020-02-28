Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) and Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN – Research Report) and Endo International (ENDP – Research Report).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Barclays analyst Gena Wang maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Wang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 50.5% success rate. Wang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crispr Therapeutics AG, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Eidos Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioMarin Pharmaceutical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $114.00, implying a 28.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Endo International (ENDP)

In a report released yesterday, Balaji Prasad from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Endo International, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 49.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Endo International with a $6.00 average price target, representing a -2.1% downside. In a report issued on February 26, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

