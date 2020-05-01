May 1, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) and Dynavax (NASDAQ: DVAX)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRNResearch Report) and Dynavax (DVAXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical on April 29. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 41.7% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a $116.80 average price target, implying a 30.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Credit Suisse also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $128.00 price target.

Dynavax (DVAX)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.8% and a 40.0% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Aileron Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynavax with a $16.00 average price target.

