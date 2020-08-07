August 7, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biolinerx (NASDAQ: BLRX) and Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Biolinerx (BLRXResearch Report) and Kura Oncology (KURAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Biolinerx (BLRX)

In a report released yesterday, Naureen Quibria from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Biolinerx, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Quibria is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 45.5% success rate. Quibria covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Onconova Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biolinerx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.33, implying a 476.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Kura Oncology (KURA)

In a report released yesterday, Martin Auster from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Kura Oncology, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 60.8% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kura Oncology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.00, implying a 38.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

