Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (NYSE: BHVN), Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (NASDAQ: OCDX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN – Research Report), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA – Research Report) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.88, close to its 52-week high of $139.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 52.4% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $134.78, representing a 2.4% upside. In a report issued on September 13, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 36.2% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00, implying a 109.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 51.4% and a 51.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.50.

