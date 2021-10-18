Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCRX) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Biogen (BIIB – Research Report), Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX – Research Report) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Biogen (BIIB)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Buy rating on Biogen yesterday and set a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $281.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 45.6% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $380.33, which is a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $452.00 price target.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Jefferies analyst David Steinberg maintained a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 50.7% success rate. Steinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pacira Pharmaceuticals with a $79.00 average price target, a 45.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 4, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies yesterday and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsai is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Tsai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Relmada Therapeutics, ATAI Life Sciences, and Athira Pharma.

Intra-Cellular Therapies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.80.

