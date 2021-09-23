Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) and Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Biogen (BIIB – Research Report), Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX – Research Report) and Personalis (PSNL – Research Report).

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Biogen, with a price target of $452.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $289.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 51.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biogen with a $424.89 average price target, representing a 46.8% upside. In a report issued on September 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $500.00 price target.

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Hold rating on Onconova Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.30, close to its 52-week low of $3.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 45.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Onconova Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

Personalis (PSNL)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Personalis, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.66, close to its 52-week low of $16.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 51.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Janux Therapeutics Inc, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Personalis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.20, a 56.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 20, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

