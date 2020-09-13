September 13, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ: LGND) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Biogen (BIIBResearch Report), Ligand Pharma (LGNDResearch Report) and Aquestive Therapeutics (AQSTResearch Report).

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report issued on September 11, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Biogen, with a price target of $279.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $269.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 53.7% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $314.43.

Ligand Pharma (LGND)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Ligand Pharma on September 10 and set a price target of $229.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $101.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 49.2% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ligand Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $179.75.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Buy rating on Aquestive Therapeutics on September 11 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.09, close to its 52-week high of $10.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 46.6% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Aquestive Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.67.

