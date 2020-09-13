Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ: LGND) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Biogen (BIIB – Research Report), Ligand Pharma (LGND – Research Report) and Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST – Research Report).

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report issued on September 11, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Biogen, with a price target of $279.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $269.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 53.7% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $314.43.

Ligand Pharma (LGND)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Ligand Pharma on September 10 and set a price target of $229.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $101.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 49.2% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ligand Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $179.75.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Buy rating on Aquestive Therapeutics on September 11 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.09, close to its 52-week high of $10.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 46.6% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Aquestive Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.67.

