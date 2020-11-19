November 19, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITOS)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Biogen (BIIBResearch Report), BeiGene (BGNEResearch Report) and iTeos Therapeutics (ITOSResearch Report).

Biogen (BIIB)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Hold rating on Biogen today and set a price target of $249.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $240.98, close to its 52-week low of $223.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 48.9% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $293.92, implying a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $282.00 price target.

BeiGene (BGNE)

In a report released today, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on BeiGene, with a price target of $327.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $283.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 67.5% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Blueprint Medicines.

BeiGene has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $274.00, a -3.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

In a report released today, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on iTeos Therapeutics, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 56.5% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genocea Biosciences, Nektar Therapeutics, and Merck & Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on iTeos Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.00.

