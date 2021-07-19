Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Biogen (BIIB – Research Report) and Icon (ICLR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report issued on July 16, Umer Raffat from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Biogen. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $324.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Raffat is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 51.9% success rate. Raffat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Mirati Therapeutics, and CureVac.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $429.64, representing a 32.6% upside. In a report issued on July 2, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Icon (ICLR)

In a report issued on July 16, Elizabeth Anderson CFA from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Icon, with a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $217.29.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.7% and a 43.5% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, Cardinal Health, and IQVIA Holdings.

Icon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $247.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.