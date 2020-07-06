July 6, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Biogen (BIIBResearch Report) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACADResearch Report).

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released today, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Biogen, with a price target of $276.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $269.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 55.5% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $306.39, which is a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $280.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report released today, Gregory Renza from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.02, close to its 52-week high of $53.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 55.6% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Iterum Therapeutics, and Aptose Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals with a $59.33 average price target, a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019