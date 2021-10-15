October 15, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioDelivery (NASDAQ: BDSI), Immunic (NASDAQ: IMUX) and RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on BioDelivery (BDSIResearch Report), Immunic (IMUXResearch Report) and RAPT Therapeutics (RAPTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

BioDelivery (BDSI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on BioDelivery today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 45.6% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioDelivery is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

Immunic (IMUX)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Immunic, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.39, close to its 52-week low of $6.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 38.0% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Immunic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.25, a 456.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on RAPT Therapeutics, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 33.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Oncternal Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RAPT Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $58.50, which is a 90.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Leerink Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

