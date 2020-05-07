Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioCryst (NASDAQ: BCRX), Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on BioCryst (BCRX – Research Report), Tenet Healthcare (THC – Research Report) and Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST – Research Report).

BioCryst (BCRX)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Hold rating on BioCryst yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 54.7% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioCryst is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.33, which is an 89.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (THC)

In a report released yesterday, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Tenet Healthcare, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 60.4% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tenet Healthcare with a $28.25 average price target, which is a 62.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Aquestive Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -12.2% and a 26.4% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aquestive Therapeutics with a $17.33 average price target, representing a 293.0% upside. In a report issued on April 21, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

