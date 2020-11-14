Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) and Biolase (NASDAQ: BIOL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Biocept (BIOC – Research Report) and Biolase (BIOL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Biocept (BIOC)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Biocept, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.78.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 51.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biocept is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

Biolase (BIOL)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Biolase, with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.29, close to its 52-week low of $0.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 44.3% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Sensus Healthcare, and Zosano Pharma.

Biolase has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.38.

