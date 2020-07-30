Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) and Baxter International (NYSE: BAX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO – Research Report) and Baxter International (BAX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

In a report released yesterday, Dan Leonard from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Bio-Rad Laboratories. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $535.60, close to its 52-week high of $536.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Leonard is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 64.0% success rate. Leonard covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Quest Diagnostics, Mettler-Toledo, and IQVIA Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bio-Rad Laboratories with a $550.00 average price target, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $600.00 price target.

Baxter International (BAX)

In a report released yesterday, Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegelsen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 70.5% success rate. Biegelsen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baxter International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $100.17, representing a 17.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

