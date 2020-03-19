Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Beyondspring (NASDAQ: BYSI) and Portola Pharma (NASDAQ: PTLA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Beyondspring (BYSI – Research Report) and Portola Pharma (PTLA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Beyondspring (BYSI)

In a report released yesterday, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Beyondspring. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.88, close to its 52-week low of $9.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.3% and a 23.3% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics, and Exelixis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Beyondspring is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.50.

Portola Pharma (PTLA)

In a report issued on March 16, Matt Phipps from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Portola Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.62, close to its 52-week low of $5.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -35.8% and a 19.4% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Portola Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.33.

