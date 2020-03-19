March 19, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Beyondspring (NASDAQ: BYSI) and Portola Pharma (NASDAQ: PTLA)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Beyondspring (BYSIResearch Report) and Portola Pharma (PTLAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Beyondspring (BYSI)

In a report released yesterday, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Beyondspring. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.88, close to its 52-week low of $9.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.3% and a 23.3% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics, and Exelixis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Beyondspring is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Portola Pharma (PTLA)

In a report issued on March 16, Matt Phipps from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Portola Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.62, close to its 52-week low of $5.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -35.8% and a 19.4% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Portola Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019