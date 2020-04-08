April 8, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Becton Dickinson (NYSE: BDX), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Cooper Co (NYSE: COO)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Becton Dickinson (BDXResearch Report), Johnson & Johnson (JNJResearch Report) and Cooper Co (COOResearch Report).

Becton Dickinson (BDX)

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Hold rating on Becton Dickinson today and set a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $241.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 65.9% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Globus Medical, and Medtronic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Becton Dickinson with a $267.64 average price target, an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $255.00 price target.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $139.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 66.4% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Abbott Labs, Atricure, and Abiomed.

Johnson & Johnson has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $157.22, implying a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Cooper Co (COO)

In a report released today, Anthony Petrone from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Cooper Co, with a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $291.11.

Petrone has an average return of 19.1% when recommending Cooper Co.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is ranked #529 out of 6281 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cooper Co with a $362.67 average price target.

