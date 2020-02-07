Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Becton Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) and Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Becton Dickinson (BDX – Research Report) and Regeneron (REGN – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Becton Dickinson (BDX)

In a report released today, David Lewis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Becton Dickinson, with a price target of $271.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $250.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 73.1% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Becton Dickinson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $279.83, implying an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $275.00 price target.

Regeneron (REGN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron today and set a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $380.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 61.0% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regeneron with a $409.33 average price target, which is a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $409.00 price target.

