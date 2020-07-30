July 30, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Baxter International (NYSE: BAX), Agios Pharma (NASDAQ: AGIO) and Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Baxter International (BAXResearch Report), Agios Pharma (AGIOResearch Report) and Albireo Pharma (ALBOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Baxter International (BAX)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 52.7% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Baxter International with a $100.17 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Agios Pharma (AGIO)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Agios Pharma, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 48.5% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agios Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.71.

Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 47.0% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Albireo Pharma with a $52.00 average price target, implying a 105.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019