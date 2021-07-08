July 8, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC), G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GTHX) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARPO)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bausch Health Companies (BHCResearch Report), G1 Therapeutics (GTHXResearch Report) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Bausch Health Companies today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 39.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bausch Health Companies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.01.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 48.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for G1 Therapeutics with a $65.67 average price target.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals to Buy, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 37.6% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals with a $22.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

