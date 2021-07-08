Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC), G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GTHX) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARPO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bausch Health Companies (BHC – Research Report), G1 Therapeutics (GTHX – Research Report) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Bausch Health Companies today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 39.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bausch Health Companies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.01.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 48.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for G1 Therapeutics with a $65.67 average price target.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals to Buy, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 37.6% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals with a $22.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.