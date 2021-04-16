Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC), Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) and Clarmin Explorations (Other OTC: CLXPF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bausch Health Companies (BHC – Research Report), Arcus Biosciences (RCUS – Research Report) and Clarmin Explorations (CLXPF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Bausch Health Companies, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 50.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bausch Health Companies with a $37.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

Berenberg Bank analyst Zhiqiang Shu maintained a Buy rating on Arcus Biosciences today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 51.5% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Repare Therapeutics.

Arcus Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.13, implying a 55.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 11, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Clarmin Explorations (CLXPF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Clarmin Explorations yesterday and set a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 46.7% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clarmin Explorations with a $6.37 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.