Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bausch Health Companies (BHC – Research Report) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

In a report released yesterday, David Steinberg from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Bausch Health Companies, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 50.1% success rate. Steinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bausch Health Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.29, implying a 36.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

In a report released today, Chris Howerton from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.96, close to its 52-week low of $27.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Howerton ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.1% and a 30.1% success rate. Howerton covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Applied Molecular Transport, and POINT Biopharma Global.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.45, representing an 84.5% upside. In a report released today, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

