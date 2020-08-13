August 13, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AYLA) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLAResearch Report) and Leap Therapeutics (LPTXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ayala Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 63.6% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Allogene Therapeutics, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.13.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

Raymond James analyst David Novak maintained a Buy rating on Leap Therapeutics today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is ranked #2267 out of 6892 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Leap Therapeutics with a $5.38 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019