Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AYLA) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA – Research Report) and Leap Therapeutics (LPTX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ayala Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 63.6% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Allogene Therapeutics, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.13.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

Raymond James analyst David Novak maintained a Buy rating on Leap Therapeutics today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is ranked #2267 out of 6892 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Leap Therapeutics with a $5.38 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.