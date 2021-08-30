Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) and Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM – Research Report), Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN – Research Report) and Altimmune (ALT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics today and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.00, close to its 52-week low of $19.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 39.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axsome Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $93.75, a 303.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 23, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Mersana Therapeutics today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.01, close to its 52-week low of $10.34.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 44.5% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.25.

Altimmune (ALT)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Altimmune, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 49.6% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Milestone Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Altimmune with a $27.14 average price target, implying a 90.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, JMP Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

