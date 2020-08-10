August 10, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSMResearch Report), Exelixis (EXELResearch Report) and Lyra Therapeutics (LYRAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics on August 6. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 39.1% and a 60.0% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axsome Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $210.00, implying a 168.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Exelixis (EXEL)

In a report issued on August 5, Andy Hsieh from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 57.6% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Viking Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exelixis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.17, which is a 34.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Lyra Therapeutics on August 6. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 49.5% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyra Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.33, implying a 78.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

