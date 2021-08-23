Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM – Research Report) and Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL – Research Report).

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.56, close to its 52-week low of $19.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 47.9% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.67, representing a 348.4% upside. In a report issued on August 9, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright downgraded Trillium Therapeutics to Hold, with a price target of $18.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.09, close to its 52-week low of $5.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 42.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Janux Therapeutics Inc, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Trillium Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $18.50.

