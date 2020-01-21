Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ: BXRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM – Research Report) and Baudax Bio (BXRX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 51.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axsome Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $140.25, a 50.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Baudax Bio (BXRX)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Baudax Bio, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 51.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Anchiano Therapeutics, and Miragen Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Baudax Bio with a $12.00 average price target.

