Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ: AXNX), Molecular Partners AG (Other OTC: MLLCF) and Electrocore (NASDAQ: ECOR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX – Research Report), Molecular Partners AG (MLLCF – Research Report) and Electrocore (ECOR – Research Report).

Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Axonics Modulation Technologies, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.34, close to its 52-week high of $41.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 56.5% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Axonics Modulation Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.00.

Molecular Partners AG (MLLCF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Molecular Partners AG today and set a price target of CHF25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 51.8% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Molecular Partners AG with a $14.89 average price target.

Electrocore (ECOR)

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Electrocore. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.85, close to its 52-week low of $0.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Electrocore has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.75.

