Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: AxoGen (NASDAQ: AXGN), Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) and Nevro Crop (NYSE: NVRO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on AxoGen (AXGN – Research Report), Assembly Biosciences (ASMB – Research Report) and Nevro Crop (NVRO – Research Report).

AxoGen (AXGN)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on AxoGen yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 53.3% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AxoGen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.67, a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Assembly Biosciences yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Assembly Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.33, an 111.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Nevro Crop (NVRO)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia assigned a Hold rating to Nevro Crop yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $137.29, close to its 52-week high of $148.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 52.7% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nevro Crop with a $130.33 average price target.

