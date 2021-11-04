Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: AxoGen (NASDAQ: AXGN) and Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AxoGen (AXGN – Research Report) and Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

AxoGen (AXGN)

JMP Securities analyst David Turkaly maintained a Buy rating on AxoGen today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Turkaly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 53.4% success rate. Turkaly covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Integra Lifesciences, OrthoPediatrics, and Avanos Medical.

AxoGen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

In a report released today, Silvan Tuerkcan from JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.88, close to its 52-week low of $84.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Tuerkcan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.3% and a 51.9% success rate. Tuerkcan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Crispr Therapeutics AG with a $157.00 average price target.

