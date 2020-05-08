Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Avrobio (NASDAQ: AVRO) and SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Avrobio (AVRO – Research Report) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE – Research Report).

Avrobio (AVRO)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on Avrobio today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.1% and a 31.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

Avrobio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.50.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.76, close to its 52-week low of $25.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 42.0% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.25.

