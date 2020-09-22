September 22, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE) and Avita Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on aTyr Pharma (LIFEResearch Report) and Avita Medical (RCELResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on aTyr Pharma, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 45.9% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for aTyr Pharma with a $13.33 average price target.

Avita Medical (RCEL)

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Avita Medical, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 54.8% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avita Medical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.67, representing a 55.6% upside. In a report issued on September 14, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $45.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

