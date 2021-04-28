April 28, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Atricure (NASDAQ: ATRC), Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ: LUMO) and Stryker (NYSE: SYK)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Atricure (ATRCResearch Report), Lumos Pharma (LUMOResearch Report) and Stryker (SYKResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Atricure (ATRC)

In a report released yesterday, William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Atricure, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $64.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 53.9% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atricure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $76.17, implying a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Lumos Pharma, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.59, close to its 52-week low of $8.95.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.6% and a 50.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lumos Pharma with a $30.67 average price target, representing a 131.6% upside. In a report issued on April 13, JonesTrading also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Stryker (SYK)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Stryker, with a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $265.03, close to its 52-week high of $268.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 59.8% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

Stryker has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $268.75, implying a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

