June 26, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND) and Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ascendis Pharma (ASNDResearch Report) and Esperion (ESPRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma, with a price target of $188.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $148.12, close to its 52-week high of $158.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 55.6% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ascendis Pharma with a $180.75 average price target, which is a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Esperion (ESPR)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Esperion, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 50.7% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Esperion with a $77.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019