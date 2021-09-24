Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Arena Pharma (NASDAQ: ARNA), Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: AGTC) and vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTVT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Arena Pharma (ARNA – Research Report), Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC – Research Report) and vTv Therapeutics (VTVT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Arena Pharma, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 51.4% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Milestone Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.33, which is a 56.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, JMP Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.42, close to its 52-week low of $3.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 47.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Genetic Technologies with a $13.75 average price target.

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on vTv Therapeutics today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.77, close to its 52-week low of $1.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 38.4% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Predictive Oncology.

vTv Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

