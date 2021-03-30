Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Apyx Medical (NASDAQ: APYX) and PainReform (NASDAQ: PRFX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apyx Medical (APYX – Research Report) and PainReform (PRFX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Apyx Medical (APYX)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Apyx Medical today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 56.9% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Apyx Medical with a $12.50 average price target.

PainReform (PRFX)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to PainReform, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.21, close to its 52-week low of $3.82.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.8% and a 49.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

PainReform has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

