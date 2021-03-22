Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT), Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) and McKesson (NYSE: MCK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Applied Therapeutics (APLT – Research Report), Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX – Research Report) and McKesson (MCK – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

In a report issued on February 1, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Applied Therapeutics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 52.4% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Applied Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.50, implying a 98.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Colleen M. Kusy maintained a Buy rating on Syndax Pharmaceuticals on March 9 and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Kusy is ranked #4934 out of 7402 analysts.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.33, which is a 52.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

McKesson (MCK)

Robert W. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell maintained a Buy rating on McKesson on March 9 and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $189.77, close to its 52-week high of $191.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 62.3% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Quest Diagnostics, and Cardinal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McKesson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $217.88, which is a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $224.00 price target.

