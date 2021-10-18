Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ: AMTI) and PolyPid (NASDAQ: PYPD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI – Research Report) and PolyPid (PYPD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI)

JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Molecular Transport today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.60, close to its 52-week low of $21.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 42.5% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aquestive Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Molecular Transport with a $78.33 average price target.

PolyPid (PYPD)

JMP Securities analyst Roy Buchanan reiterated a Buy rating on PolyPid today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.51, close to its 52-week low of $6.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Buchanan is ranked #5994 out of 7701 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PolyPid with a $19.00 average price target.

