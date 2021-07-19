July 19, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS), Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGTX) and Atricure (NASDAQ: ATRC)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLSResearch Report), Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTXResearch Report) and Atricure (ATRCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Apellis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.0% and a 29.2% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals with a $81.91 average price target, a 29.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX)

In a report released yesterday, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Sigilon Therapeutics, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.92, close to its 52-week low of $5.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 38.9% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Travere Therapeutics, Homology Medicines, and Stoke Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sigilon Therapeutics with a $26.00 average price target.

Atricure (ATRC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on Atricure yesterday and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.58, close to its 52-week high of $84.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 50.7% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atricure with a $87.13 average price target.

