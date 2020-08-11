August 11, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Annovis Bio (NYSE MKT: ANVS) and Alnylam Pharma (NASDAQ: ALNY)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Annovis Bio (ANVSResearch Report) and Alnylam Pharma (ALNYResearch Report).

Annovis Bio (ANVS)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Annovis Bio yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.00.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.6% and a 55.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Annovis Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $138.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 52.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alnylam Pharma with a $158.43 average price target, which is a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019