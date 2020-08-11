Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Annovis Bio (NYSE MKT: ANVS) and Alnylam Pharma (NASDAQ: ALNY)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Annovis Bio (ANVS – Research Report) and Alnylam Pharma (ALNY – Research Report).

Annovis Bio (ANVS)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Annovis Bio yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.00.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.6% and a 55.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Annovis Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $138.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 52.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alnylam Pharma with a $158.43 average price target, which is a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

