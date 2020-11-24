Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS)

Analysts are pulling back from the Healthcare sector as 1 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on and Viatris (VTRS – Research Report).

Viatris (VTRS)

In a report issued on November 18, Edward Jones from Edward Jones initiated coverage with a Sell rating on Viatris. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.77.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Viatris with a $23.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.