Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Translate Bio (TBIO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Translate Bio (TBIO)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Translate Bio on March 12. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 54.9% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Silence Therapeutics, and Larimar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Translate Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.83, a 41.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.