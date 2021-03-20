March 20, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO)

By Ryan Adsit

There's a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on Translate Bio (TBIO) with bullish sentiments.

Translate Bio (TBIO)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Translate Bio on March 12. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 54.9% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Silence Therapeutics, and Larimar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Translate Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.83, a 41.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

