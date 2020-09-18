September 18, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Synlogic (SYBXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Synlogic (SYBX)

In a report issued on May 21, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital maintained a Buy rating on Synlogic, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synlogic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.75, implying a 337.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

