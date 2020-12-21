Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Morphosys Ag (NASDAQ: MOR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Morphosys Ag (MOR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Morphosys Ag (MOR)

Berenberg Bank analyst Zhiqiang Shu maintained a Buy rating on Morphosys Ag on December 14 and set a price target of EUR140.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 76.5% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, and Seattle Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Morphosys Ag is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.36.

