Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals received a Buy rating and a $205.00 price target from Chardan Capital analyst Michael Morabito on May 5. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $123.89, close to its 52-week high of $137.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Morabito ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.1% and a 31.0% success rate. Morabito covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Viking Therapeutics, and Akero Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals with a $166.88 average price target, representing a 30.8% upside. In a report issued on July 21, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

