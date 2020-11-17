November 17, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and LHC Group (LHCGResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

LHC Group (LHCG)

In a report issued on October 23, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on LHC Group. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $210.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 76.0% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and Addus Homecare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LHC Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $254.33, a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $256.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019