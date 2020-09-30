September 30, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Krystal Biotech (KRYSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

In a report issued on September 17, Justin Zelin from B Riley Financial Inc. initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Krystal Biotech and a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelin is ranked #5658 out of 6941 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Krystal Biotech with a $94.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019