Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Cormedix (NYSE MKT: CRMD)

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cormedix (NYSE MKT: CRMD)

By Carrie Williams

There's a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as analysts weighed in on Cormedix (CRMD) with bullish sentiments.

Cormedix (CRMD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju maintained a Buy rating on Cormedix on August 11 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 55.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cormedix with a $10.50 average price target, representing a 101.9% upside. In a report issued on August 11, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

