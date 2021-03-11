Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CEMI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Chembio Diagnostics on January 14 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 53.3% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Bioanalytical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chembio Diagnostics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

