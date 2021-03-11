March 11, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CEMI)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Chembio Diagnostics (CEMIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Chembio Diagnostics on January 14 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 53.3% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Bioanalytical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chembio Diagnostics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019